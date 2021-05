Chhattisgarh: District Collector thrashes youth, apologises publicly | Watch Video | Oneindia News

A District Collector in Chhattisgarh slapped a youth who was reportedly out to buy some medicines amid the statewide lockdown on Saturday.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The incident drew heavy criticism all across social media platforms. Following this, Ranbir Sharma posted a public apology on social media, explaining himself in a video.

#SurajpurDistrict #DistrictCollector #IAS