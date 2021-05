Festival-lover throws 'Glastonbury'-themed party and has painted his own long-drop toilet and cider bus

A festival-lover has thrown his own Glastonbury themed party in his garden - complete with a stone circle, cardboard cider bus and painted long drop toilet.

Nathan Carroll, 29, was gutted when his favourite event of the year was cancelled twice due to the pandemic, so spent weeks preparing decorations for a garden party in its place.

He recreated the iconic stone circle and the ribbon tower, as well as painting the cider bus and turning his garage door into a 'long drop toilet'.