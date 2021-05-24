The 3 biggest celebrity feuds of all time

The beauty industry came to blows two years ago when James Charles and Tati Westbrook ignited their bitter feud.It all started when James promoted Sugar Bear Hair supplements on his Instagram, which are a direct competitor of Tati’s supplement brand, Halo Beauty.The long-time friends went head-to-head as they uploaded bombshell videos revealing secrets about each other.Two years on from the drama, we remember 3 of the biggest celebrity feuds to date…