The Lego Movie 2 The Second Part Movie (2019)

The Lego Movie 2 The Second Part Movie (2019) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: The heroes of Bricksburg are back in an epic action-packed adventure to save their beloved city!

It’s been five years since everything was awesome and the citizens are now facing a huge new threat: LEGO DUPLO® invaders from outer space, wrecking everything faster than it can be rebuilt.

The battle to defeat the invaders and restore harmony to the LEGO universe will take Emmet (Chris Pratt), Lucy (Elizabeth Banks), Batman (Will Arnett) and their new friends to faraway, unexplored worlds, including a strange galaxy where everything is a musical.

It will test their courage, creativity and Master Building skills, and may just reveal how special they really are.