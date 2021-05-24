Bus converted into hospital in India to help fight against COVID-19

An Indian transport authority has turned a bus into an intensive care unit on wheels to help in the fight against COVID-19.

The ICU created by the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation has six beds and all the necessary medical equipment including oxygen cylinders and ventilators.

Authorities say the vehicle will offer real benefit to the residents of Bangalore in the state of Karnataka.