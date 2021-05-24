Don’t be afraid of Euro 2020 glory – Gareth Southgate fires up ambitious England

Gareth Southgate has told England not to fear their ambition of winning the European Championship.The England boss insisted his players and the public must be allowed to “dream” about claiming a maiden Euros crown at this summer’s competition.Southgate was talking at the launch of the #SignYourSupport campaign, which sees a giant England flag touring the country.
Fans can sign online to benefit a Nationwide Mutual Respect Grassroots Football Fund.
For every signature up to the first 50,000 fans, Nationwide Building Society, the FA Respect campaign sponsor, will put in an additional £1.
