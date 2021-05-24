Dr. Fauci says he's 'not convinced' Covid-19 developed naturally
Dr. Fauci says he's 'not convinced' Covid-19 developed naturally

Dr. Anthony Fauci told the Poynter Institute on May 11 that he wasn’t totally convinced that Covid-19 developed naturally and that he thinks that more investigation into the origin is needed.

CNN’s Natasha Bertrand and Kylie Atwood have more.