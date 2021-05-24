Drake’s Son Joins Him on Stage at the ‘Billboard’ Music Awards

The 34-year-old musician was honored as artist of the decade at the awards show on May 23.

As he walked out to accept the award, he was accompanied by his three-year-old son, Adonis.

Drake humbly received the award, saying, "even if I do a good job, I always wonder how I could have done it better.".

I didn't really write a grandiose speech about how to make it work or what it took, 'cause you know, to be really honest with you I don't quite understand it myself, but I just know.., Drake, via the 'Billboard Music Awards'.

I've spent an incalculable amount of hours trying to analyze all the things I did wrong.

But tonight, for once, I'm sure as hell we did something right, Drake, via the 'Billboard Music Awards'.

Drake also thanked his "beautiful family," picked up Adonis and said, "I want to dedicate this award to you.".

