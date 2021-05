Moon's clearest picture & budget astrophotography | Lunar eclipse | Supermoon | Oneindia News

16-year-old Prathamesh Jaju took the clearest picture of the moon you may have ever seen and his spectacular image has gone viral.

We spoke to him about astrophotography and whether we can have a pocket friendly option of capturing celestial events.

