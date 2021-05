Hot, with slight chance of pop-up storms

CHRIS: HIGH PRESSURE IN CONTROLOF OUR AREA, WHICH IS LEADING TOA VERY NICE, BEAUTIFUL DAY.WE GET SINKING AIR WITH THE HIGHPRESSURE, BUT WHAT IT'S ALSODOING SINCE IT'S DIRECTLYOVERHEAD, THE AIR IS COMPLETELYSTAGNANT ACROSS THE UPSTATE,ZERO MOVEMENT.NO WIND AT ALL AND THAT'SALLOWING THE POLLUTANTS TO KINDOF BUILD UP.SO IT'S AN OZONE ACTION DAY.IF YOU SUFFER FROM RESPIRATORYPROBLEMS, PLEASE AVOID BEINGOUTDOORS BETWEEN NOW A 7:00 OR8:00.YOU CAN ALMOST SEE THE HAZEACROSS OUR SKY CAM.ON NORMAL DAYS YOU HAVE SOMEWIND MOVING TO MIX UP THEATMOSPHERE AND KEEP IT FRESH.NOT SO TODAY.AS WE LOOK AT TEMPERATURES, IT'S91 DEGREES, WEST WINDS AT SIXMILES PER HOUR.THAT'S ABOUT IT.THERE'S THE CLOUDS AND THE HAYESFROM DOWNTOWN GREENVILLE ANDSPARTANBURG.WE'VE GOT A SUNNY DAY.IT'S BEAUTIFUL OUT.90 DEGREES IN DOWNTOWNSPARTANBURG.IN ANDERSON, WE'VE GOT ABEAUTIFUL DAY.WOULDN'T IT BE NICE TO BE ONTHAT LAKE?90 RIGHT NOW.IT FEELS LIKE 90 AS WELL SO THEHUMIDITY NOT TOO BAD AROUNDTOWN.IN THE ASHEVILLE HENDERSONVILLEAREA, SUNNY DAY AS WELL.WE'RE AT 86 DEGREES WITH CALMWINDS.JUST SHY OF SOME RECORDS TODAY.THE RECORD WOULD BE 94 IF WECOULD GET TO THAT TODAY, BUT NOTGOING TO GET THERE, I DON'TTHINK.WE'RE GOING TO BE CLOSE TO IT INSOME AREAS.70 THE LOW TONIGHT INGREENVILLE.IT'S A VERY WARM NIGHT TONIGHTAND THAT MEANS TOMORROW WILLSTART OFF ON THE WARM SIDE ASWELL GOING UP TO 80 BY 10:00,AND THEN WE'RE IN THE UPPER80's TO AROUND 90 DEGREES YETAGAIN.SHY OF SOME RECORDS YES, BUTWELL ABOVE WHERE WE SHOULD BEFOR THIS TIME OF THE YEAR AND ITCOMES WITH A POP-UP SHOWER ORTHUNDERSTORM CHANCE, MAINLY INTHE MOUNTAINS, BUT I'VE GOTABOUT A 20% CHANCE ACROSS THEUPSTATE, AS WELL.90 FOR PICKENS, IN ANDERSON.88 FOR TOWNVILLE AND 89 DEGREESIN PENDLETON.SO LET ME SHOW YOU THE HIGHPRESSURE THAT'S IN CONTROL,STAYS WITH US THROUGH TUESDAY,WEDNESDAY, AND THEN THURSDAY AFRONT GETS CLOSER TO US.POP-UP STORMS IN THE MOUNTAINS,BUT IT'S REALLY FRIDAY THAT THATFRONT GETS TO US ENOUGH ANDGIVES US A BETTER CHANCE FORTHUNDERSTORMS IN THE UPSTATE ANDTHE MOUNTAINS.THAT COMES THROUGH OUR AREA ANDSTILL A CHANCE ON SATURDAY, BUTI THINK THOSE CHANCES GO DOWNLOWER AND THEN GOING INTOMEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND, COOLER AIRSTARTS TO SETTLE IN.IN FACT, A NORTHEAST BREEZE ISGOING TO KEEP TEMPERATURES ALITTLE BIT BELOW WHERE THEYSHOULD BE FOR THIS TIME OF THEYEAR.TOPPING OUT IN THE UPPER 70'sTO THE LOWER 80's.WELL, BELOW WHERE WE SHOULD BETHIS TIME OF THE YEAR.AND THEN LOOKING THROUGHOUT MOSTOF NEXT WEEK, WE ARE DRY ANDQUITE MILD.TRACKING THE TROPICS.ANA HAS MOVED OUT TO SEA AND WEDON'T HAVE ANY THREATS CLOSE TOHOME SO THAT'S GOOD NEWS AS WECHECK OUT ALL THE ATLANTIC ANDTHE GULF BASIN THERE.NO CONCERNS WHATSOEVER.THE FOUR-DAY LOOKS LIKE THIS.91 DEGREES, 20% CHANCE OF APOP-UP SHOWER OR STORM TOMORROW.90's WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAYAND DRY, BUT BY FRIDAY THATFRONT GETS CLOSER TO US, GIVINGUS A BETTER CHANCE OF MAINLYAFTERNOON THUNDERSTORMS.THAT CONTINUES ON SATURDAY ASWELL, AND THEN WE'RE COOLINGDOWN.LOOK AT THAT.79 ON SUNDAY.AND THEN MEMORIAL DAY ITSELF,82.WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA SAMESTORY.A CHANCE FOR POP-UP STORMS JUSTABOUT EACH DAY THIS WEEK WITH A