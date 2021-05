Man calls out Jackson leaders on social media

TO SEE WHAT IS BEING DONEHE JOINS US LIVE FROMCITY HALL.

SOME ARE TAKING JOSHUADESHA'S COMMENTS AS "TRUTHHURTS".

HE SPENT A COUPLE OFDAYS HERE ..ON A BUSINS ESTRIP AND ROLLED OUT WITHSOME STINGING CRITICISM...THAT CITY LEADERS ARERESPDING TONO.<JOSHUA DESHA/AUSTI N,TEXAS: POLITICAL LEADERSFOR THE CITY OF JACKSONMISSISSIPPI ... WHERE E THHELL ARE YOU??JOSH DESHA POSTED A 12 MINUTEVIDEO RANT ONYOUTUBE....PRAISING THEPEOPLE OF THE CITY FOR THEIRKINDNESS AND WARMTH ANDBASHING THE CITY'S ELECTEDOFFICIALS FOR DOING VERYLITTLE TO DEAL WITH BOARDEDUP BUSINESSES AND BROKENSTREETS.TEXAS: THIS IS BEYOND ASHADOW OF A DOUBT THEPOOREST RUN CITY I HAVE EVERBEEN IN .HIS VIDEO GETTING A LOT OFATTENTION ACROSS THECAPITOL CITY.VISIT JACKSON LEADERS SAYTHE INFRASTRUCTUREOBE INFRASTRUCTURESERVATIONS ARE NOTWRONG...BUT THEY AREWORKING TO CHANGE THATPERCEPTION.<KIM LEWIS/VISIT JACKSON:WE ARE ON THIS END.

BEFORECOVID HIT WE WERE SHOWINGVISITOR NUMBERS ANDCONVENTIONS LARGER THAN WEHAD IN YEARS... SO WE ARECERTAINLY ON THE RIGHTTRAC..KLEWIS HIGHLIGHT'S MUSEUMSAND CIVIL RIGHTS HISTORYS ASELLING POINTS.INCOMING CITY COUNCILMANVERNON HARTLEY ALSO SAYSDESHA'S COMMENTS ARE NOTOFF THE MARK ...AND HE SAYSTHE CITY HAS GOT TO DO MOREABOUT THE BLIGHTEDPREROPTIES AND STREETS.<VERNON HARTLEY/CITYCOUNCILMAN-ELECT: AS ACITY COUNCILMAN, I WILL BEVOTINGN OTHEIR BUDGETSWHEN THEIR BUDGETS COMEFORWARD I WANT TO SEE A PL AN... TO ADDRESS ALL OF THESEISSUES.<AARON BANKS/JACKSON CITYCOUNCILMAN: I WILL SAY THATYOANNE WHO HAS PASSION WHOWANTS TO SEE JACKSON GET ON ABETTER STEP ON A BETR TEFOOTING IS WELCOME TO THETABLE ...WELCOME TO COMEMEET WITH ME ... SO WE CANTALK ABOUT SOME SOLUTION S.BANKS SAYS THE CITY ISWORKING WITH THE EPA TOADDRESS THE WATER CRISIS...<MAYOR CHOKWE ANTARLUMUMBA: BUT I IMAGINE IF IPEAKED INTO HIS HOUSE I CANCOME TO SOME SPECULATIONS ATO WHAT LED TO THAT.WHAT HEDOESN'T KNOW FROM PEAKG ININ IS WE HAVE PAVED MOREROADS IN THE PAST TWO YEARSTHAN THE 10 YEARS PREVIOUSCOMBINED.

CTTHE MAYOR WAS A LITTLE MORECRITICAL...ACKNOWLEDGING HE HADSEEN THE VIDEO ....I TALKED TO JOSH DESHA WHOWORKS IN TRAINING SALESSTAFF AND INSURAE NCINDUSTRY AND HE SAYS HEREALLY ENJOYED THE PEOE PLOF JACKSON GOING AT LENGTHABOUT HOW FRIENDLY AND NICEEVERYONE WAS TO HIM DURINGHIS STAY.HE IS HOPING WHAT HE SAID,