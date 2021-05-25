MAID IN MANHATTAN Movie

MAID IN MANHATTAN Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Marisa Ventura (Jennifer Lopez) is a struggling single mom who works at a posh Manhattan hotel and dreams of a better life for her and her young son (Tyler Posey).

One fateful day, hotel guest and senatorial candidate Christopher Marshall (Ralph Fiennes) meets Marisa and mistakes her for a wealthy socialite.

After an enchanting evening together, the two fall madly in love.

But when Marisa's true identity is revealed, issues of class and social status threaten to separate them.

Can two people from very different worlds overcome their differences and live happily ever after?

From acclaimed director Wayne Wang (Anywhere But Here) and co-starring Natasha Richardson, Stanley Tucci and Bob Hoskins, MAID IN MANHATTAN is "Romantic!

Funny!

Uplifting!" (Neil Rosen, NY1).