Some of our Stallions Movie

Some of our Stallions Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: When best friends Beautiful Bill and Andy struggle to fit into regular society, Bill decides they need romantic love.

This kicks off a years-long series of misadventures that challenge not only their friendship, but their grasp on sanity.

Release Date: 07/2/2021 Directed by: Carson Mell Starring: Al Di, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Mike Judge, Tim Heidecker, David Zellner