Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, May 25, 2021

India couple walk down different kind of aisle as they hold wedding on airplane

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:35s 0 shares 1 views
India couple walk down different kind of aisle as they hold wedding on airplane
India couple walk down different kind of aisle as they hold wedding on airplane

An Indian couple held their wedding ceremony on a flight to escape COVID-19 restrictions.

The couple from Madurai boarded an airplane travelling to Bangalore where they were married mid-air.

An Indian couple held their wedding ceremony on a flight to escape COVID-19 restrictions.

The couple from Madurai boarded an airplane travelling to Bangalore where they were married mid-air.

Footage from May 23 shows the couple dressed in traditional garlands tying the knot.

Over 100 guests were reported to have boarded the SpiceJet flight.

A SpiceJet spokesperson said the client was "clearly briefed on COVID-19 guidelines to be followed and denied permission for any activity to be performed on board."

Explore