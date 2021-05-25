India couple walk down different kind of aisle as they hold wedding on airplane

The couple from Madurai boarded an airplane travelling to Bangalore where they were married mid-air.

An Indian couple held their wedding ceremony on a flight to escape COVID-19 restrictions.

An Indian couple held their wedding ceremony on a flight to escape COVID-19 restrictions.

The couple from Madurai boarded an airplane travelling to Bangalore where they were married mid-air.

Footage from May 23 shows the couple dressed in traditional garlands tying the knot.

Over 100 guests were reported to have boarded the SpiceJet flight.

A SpiceJet spokesperson said the client was "clearly briefed on COVID-19 guidelines to be followed and denied permission for any activity to be performed on board."