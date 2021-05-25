Daily Dividend Report: HRL,ALL,QCR,MTEX,ESBK

The August 16 payment will be the 372nd consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the company.

Hormel Foods, a global branded food company, announced today that its quarterly dividend on the common stock, authorized by the Board of Directors at 24.50 cents a share on May 24, 2021, will be paid August 16, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 12, 2021.

Hormel Foods, a global branded food company, announced today that its quarterly dividend on the common stock, authorized by the Board of Directors at 24.50 cents a share on May 24, 2021, will be paid August 16, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 12, 2021.

The August 16 payment will be the 372nd consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the company.

Since becoming a public company in 1928, Hormel Foods has paid a regular quarterly dividend without interruption.

Allstate announced today that its board of directors has approved common and preferred quarterly dividends.

Allstate declared a quarterly dividend of 81 cents on each outstanding share of the corporation's common stock, payable in cash on July 1, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 4, 2021.

QCR Holdings today announced Marie Z.

Ziegler, a member of the Board of Directors since 2008, was elected Chair of the Board of Directors.

Ziegler replaces former Chair Patrick S.

Baird, who will remain on the Board.

Additionally, on May 19, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.06 per share payable on July 7, 2021, to holders of common stock of the Company of record on June 18, 2021.

Mannatech, a global health and wellness company committed to transforming lives to make a better world, announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.16 per share of common stock, payable on Monday, June 14, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

The dividend demonstrates a commitment to rewarding shareholders and encouraging long-term investment in Mannatech's common stock.

The Board of Directors of Elmira Savings Bank has declared a $0.15 per share cash dividend on their existing common shares outstanding.

The cash dividend will be paid on June 11, 2021 to shareholders of record June 3, 2021.