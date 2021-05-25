Marjorie Taylor Greene Compares Mask Mandates to the Holocaust
Marjorie Taylor Greene Compares Mask Mandates to the Holocaust

Marjorie Taylor Greene tried to compare mask mandates to the Holocaust — and rightfully received major blowback.

For more us politics and world news, subscribe to NowThis News.

#MarjorieTaylorGreene #MaskMandate #Holocaust #Politics #News #NowThis