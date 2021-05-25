Elliot Page Shares ‘First Swim Trunks’ Photo

Page posted the shirtless picture on Instagram on May 24 with the caption, "Trans bb's first swim trunks.".

The Oscar-nominated actor came out as transgender in December.

In a previous interview with Oprah Winfrey, Page opened up about his "life-saving" transition surgery.

I want people to know that not only has it been life changing for me, I do believe it is life-saving and it's the case for so many people, Elliot Page, via 'The Oprah Conversation'.

Page elaborated on what has brought him the "most joy" since transitioning.

It's, you know, getting out of the shower and the towel is around your waist, and you're looking at yourself in the mirror and you're just like 'There I am.', Elliot Page, via 'The Oprah Conversation'.

And I'm not having the moment where I'm panicked... It's being able to touch my chest and feel comfortable in my body probably for the first time, Elliot Page, via 'The Oprah Conversation'