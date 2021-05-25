The F9 star was in Taiwan promoting his new movie when a comment he made about the sovereign island sparked outrage in China
John Cena Apologizes to China After Calling Taiwan a Country: 'I'm Sorry for My Mistake'
John Cena Slammed For ‘Pathetic’ Apology to China: ‘Hollywood Operates in Fear of Beijing’
Mediaite
Bipartisan critics are tearing John Cena apart for caving to China and apologizing for saying Taiwan is a country.