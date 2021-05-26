BAD HAIR

BAD HAIR - Plot synopsis: From acclaimed writer/director Justin Simien comes a horrifically fun and delightfully macabre new film.

BAD HAIR follows an ambitious young woman (Elle Lorraine) who gets a weave in order to succeed in the image-obsessed world of music television in the 1980s.

However, her flourishing career comes at a great cost when she realises that her new hair may have a mind of its own and a taste for blood.

With an outstanding cast and a stunning soundtrack, this impressive, resonant and chilling horror provides both scares and laughs.

Prepare yourself as terror takes root...