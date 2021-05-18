Flustered mom demands to be held to the same standards as dads: 'I want their rubric'

KC Davis (known on TikTok as @domesticblisters) isa mom, author, and founder of StruggleCare.com .Recently she’s gone viral for her all-too-realrant about how we judge moms.The video starts with the pinned comment,“Haven’t done anything of what I wanted toachieve today.

He’s a great father but not athoughtful partner sometimes”.KC, with a jerk of frustration, explodes in response,“This is so fascinating to me.

I hear this all the time.‘He’s a good dad, BUT he’s bad at care tasks’”.She continues, “‘He sends the kids to schoolwith the shoes on the wrong feet, hair unbrushed,clothes inside-out, with a popsicle for lunch —but he’s a GREAT dad’”.“If I sent my kids with their hair unbrushed,shoes on the wrong feet, clothes inside-out,with a popsicle for lunch to school, I’m a‘bad’ mom,” she goes on to say.The video concludes by KC saying, “I want to bescored with the dads.

I want their rubric”.“YES!

Dads who give their kids love and attentionare good dads (of COURSE THEY ARE) withoutcare tasks.

Moms MUST do care tasks, notjust love,” one user commented