Local pastor appointed to PCSD community advisory review board

FOR OUR COUNTRY AND FOR BLACKAMERICANS.

THAT WAS 'DOCTORDAMOND HOLT' LAST YEARSPEAKING OUT AFTER THE DEATHOF GEORGE FLOYD.

SAYING RACISMAND OPPRESSION HAVE BEENAROUND THROUGHOUT THE HISTORYOF AMERICA HOLT SAYS HE WANTSTO SEE POLICY CHANGE... NOTJUST IN WASHINGTON D.C.

BUTHERE IN TUCSON TOO.TO DO THAT... HE'S HEADING UPPIMA COUNTY SHERIFF'SDEPARTMENT'S NEW COMMUNITYADVISORY REVIEW BOARD.

9 ONYOUR SIDES LUZDELIA CABALLEROEXPLAINS-- THE GOALS OF THEBOARD AND HOW DOCTOR HOLTHOPES TO ACCOMPLISH THEM.ON CAM DR. HOLT SAYS THIS BOARDIS ABOUT MAKING REAL REFORM,NOT JUST ABOUT BRINGINGTALKING POINTS TO THE TABLE.PKG A YEAR AGO I WOULDNT HAVEIMAGINED THAT ID BE DOINGTHIS.

HE IS A LOCAL PASTOR,ACTIVIST AND NOW THE FIRSTCHAIR OF THE PIMA COUNTYSHERIFFS DEPARTMENT COMMUNITYADVISORY REVIEW BOARD THIS ISA GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR US TONOT SIT AROUND AND WAIT WHATCONGRESS AND SENATE IS GOINGTO DO, BUT TAKING OUR DESTINYIN OUR OWN HANDS AS A COUNTYAND COMMUNITY.

DR. HOLT SAYS,IN COLLABORATION WITH SHERIFFNANOS THE BOARD WILL BE ABLETO LOOK AT DISCIPLINE AMONGDEPUTIES, DEPUTY INVOLVEDSHOOTINGS, COUNTY JAIL REFORM,AND RECRUITING-- WE WANT TO BEALSO HAVING A SAY ON WHAT DOESTHAT LOOK LIKE IN TERMS OFEQUITY AND DIVERSITY FORDEPUTIES.

AND IM PROUD TOANNOUNCE THAT WE ALSO WILL BEINVOLVED WITH TRAINING.

NOTJUST TRAINING AS FAR ASADVISORY AND REVIEWING, BUTTHE SHERIFF MADE IT CLEAR THATHE WANTS MEMBERS OF THIS BOARDTO GO TO THE ACADEMY.

AS FARAS WHO WILL BE ON THE BOARD--DR. HOLT SAYS HE WANTS IT TOREPRESENT THE COMMUNITY.

IWANT TO MAKE SURE THERE IS ALOT OF EQUITY, AND DIVERSITYAND INCLUSION.

THAT EVERY PARTOF THE COMMUNITY IS BEINGREPRESENTED AS FAR AS AGE,GENDER, RACE, SEXUALORIENTATION.

SO IN A SENSE, HEFEELS LIKE THIS BOARD HAS AHUGE RESPONSIBILITY-- TO BETHE WATCHDOG-- AND HOLD THEDEPARTMENT ACCOUNTABLE.

ONE OFTHEIR FIRST GOALS GETTINGDEPUTIES BODY- CAMERAS A ANDNOT JUST GET BODY-CAMS BUT BEPROPERLY TRAINED ON HOW TO USETHOSE BODY-CAMS WHICH IS THEQUESTION RIGHT NOW.

BECAUSE ALOT OF OFFICERS ARE GETTINGBODY- CAMS BUT THEYRE NOTTURING THEM ON.

HERE ARE SOMEOF THE BOARDS OTHERPRIORITIES.

NUMBER ONE, THECOMMUNITY IS HIGHLYREPRESENTED.

NUMBER TWO, WEWANT TO MAKE SURE THEVOICELESS HAVE A VOICE.

WEWANT TO MAKE SURE THAT LAWENFORCEMENT TREATS EVERYONEEXACTLY THE SAME AND WHAT ZIPCODE YOU LIVE IN, WHATSOCIAL-ECONOMIC LEVEL YOU LIVEIN IN THIS COMMUNITY, AND THECOLOR OF YOUR SKIN OR THECOLOR OF YOUR HAIR SHOULD NOTMATTER.

AND WHILE DR. HOLTSAYS THE CHANGE THIS BOARDBRINGS WILL TAKE TIME, HEASSURES IT WILL COME.

THIS ISGOING TO BE A LONG TERM FIX.ITS GOING TO TAKE THE WHOLEVILLAGE TO COME TOGETHER TOWORK WITH LAW ENFORCEMENTOFFICIALS TO MAKE OUR PLACE ABETTER PLACE THAN HOW WE FOUNDIT.

