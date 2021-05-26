This is what driving up to Uluru in Australia feels like

A cool clip shows the approach to Uluru at sunset.
Australia's most famous natural landmark is also known as Ayers Rock.
The special moment was captured on April 2 by Holly O'Sulllivan.
A cool clip shows the approach to Uluru at sunset.
Australia's most famous natural landmark is also known as Ayers Rock.
The special moment was captured on April 2 by Holly O'Sulllivan.
A cool clip shows the approach to Uluru at sunset.
Australia's most famous natural landmark is also known as Ayers Rock.
The special moment was captured on April 2 by Holly O'Sulllivan.