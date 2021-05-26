Volkswagen ID.6 Online World premiere

A desire for roomy interiors, safety and comfort, coupled with a high level of interest in technology and connectivity – China is a market like no other.

By 2023, Volkswagen will have launched a total of eight ID.

Models in China.

The world premiere of the ID.6.

In China sees Volkswagen continue to pursue its regionalisation strategy.

The brand is already laying the foundation for at least 50 percent of Volkswagen cars sold in China to be electric by 2030.

The ID.6 is another important element in the corporation’s efforts to become the most sought-after brand for sustainable mobility in China as well.

It is based on the modular electric drive matrix (MEB) and will be launched in two versions (SAIC VOLKSWAGEN ID.6 X and FAW-Volkswagen ID.6 CROZZ.

With room for six or seven passengers, depending on the model, it is the largest ID.

Model to date and sets new standards in terms of space, functionality, design and, in particular, user experience.

The car is thus tailored specifically to the needs and wishes of Chinese customers.