Alicia Keys Reveals The Moments That Made Her

This girl has been on fire since 14.

With a career spanning two decades, Alicia Keys has a lot to reflect on and sage advice to offer.

Join us on the set of her cover issue with Bustle as she highlights the most significant moments of her life, including growing up in Hell’s Kitchen, songwriting at age 14, working with Clive Davis, and rejecting unrealistic beauty standards.

00:14 1995 - Begins writing for 'Songs in A Minor' 00:45 1998 - Starts recording with Columbia Records 01:08 2000 - Signs with J Records 01:16 2001 - 'Songs in A Minor' released 01:36 2001 - "Fallin'" plays on MTV 02:25 2001 - First 'Oprah Winfrey Show' appearance 02:58 2003 - First trip to Egypt 05:31 2013 - Obama inauguration performance 05:56 2016 - Liberation from beauty standards 06:50 2019 - Hosting the Grammys 07:50 2020 - 'Alicia' album