Research continues on COVID antibodies remaining in body

SLASH COVID 19 VACCINE.A NEW STUDY IS REVEALINGHOW LONG COVID-19 ANTIBODIESSTAY INSIDE OF THE HUMAN BODY.RESEARCHERS FROM THEWASHINGTON UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OFMEDICINE FOUND ANTIBODIES MOVEINTO THE BONE MARROW AFTERINFECTION --AND CONTINUED TARGETINGTHE CORONAVIRUS IN RECOVEREDPATIENTS.RESEARCHERS SAY THERE’S NOREASON TO BELIEVE THOSE CELLSWILL EVER COMPLETELY LEAVE THEBODY.BUT THEY SAY MORE RESEARCHIS NEEDED TO DETERMINE IF PEOPLEWHO GET THE VACCINE WI