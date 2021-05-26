Vaccine goof up: UP villagers given vaccine cocktail, probe ordered | Oneindia News

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that at least one crore people in the state were affected by rough weather conditions and high tide arising out of the cyclonic storm Yaas; The Centre today said that while it respects the right to privacy, it is not an unlimited right and will come with reasonable restrictions, in connection with Whatsapp's complaint against compliance rules; Health workers in Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharthnagar district administered Covaxin to 20 villagers who had been given Covishield in the first dose.

#CycloneYaas #VaccineCocktail #PrabhasMissionImpossible