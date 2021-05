Shania Twain Announces 14 New Show Dates For Las Vegas Residency

Shania Twain is making her return to Las Vegas.

The Canadian country queen announced 14 new show dates for her “Shania Twain Let’s Go!

The Residency” at the Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

The shows will take place Dec.

2 – 12, 2021, and Feb.

11 – 26, 2022, including a special Valentine’s Day performance.