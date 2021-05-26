Trump Investigation Evidence Will Be Heard by New Grand Jury

The Manhattan district attorney's office has been investigating business dealings of former President Donald Trump for the past two years.

The investigation is broad, focusing on hush money payments, .

Tax practices.

And Trump's relationship with lenders all over the world, among other things.

Trump released a statement, once again referring to the investigation as a "witch hunt.".

This is purely political, and an affront to the almost 75 million voters who supported me in the Presidential Election, and it's being driven by highly partisan Democrat prosecutors, Donald Trump, Statement, via NPR News.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. has hired Mark Pomerantz, a former mafia prosecutor, to lead the investigation.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that subpoenas issued by Vance's office to accounting firms hired by Trump must be enforced.

The new special grand jury hearing the evidence has already convened, according to an anonymous source