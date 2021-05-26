Skip to main content
10 Best Resident Evil Village Mods

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 08:01s 0 shares 3 views
Who says you can't improve upon perfection?

In this video we're looking at 10 of the craziest mods for Resident Evil Village.

Our list includes “Play as Lady Dimitrescu”, “Fly Swatter”, “Banana Gun and Spoon Knife”, “Ghostface”, “Spongebob Paintings and Photos” and more!

