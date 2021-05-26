10 Best Resident Evil Village Mods

In this video we're looking at 10 of the craziest mods for Resident Evil Village.

Who says you can't improve upon perfection?

Our list includes “Play as Lady Dimitrescu”, “Fly Swatter”, “Banana Gun and Spoon Knife”, “Ghostface”, “Spongebob Paintings and Photos” and more!