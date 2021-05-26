Wednesday 5/26 Insider Buying Report: PEO, CZNC

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

At Adams Natural Resources Fund, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Frederic A.

Escherich bought 4,927 shares of PEO, at a cost of $15.71 each, for a total investment of $77,383.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc is trading up about 0.8% on the day Wednesday.

Before this latest buy, Escherich made one other purchase in the past year, buying $9,600 shares for a cost of $9.60 each.

And on Friday, Terry L.

Lehman bought $72,500 worth of Citizens & Northern, buying 2,900 shares at a cost of $25.00 a piece.

Before this latest buy, Lehman bought CZNC at 4 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $89,421 at an average of $19.65 per share.

Citizens & Northern is trading up about 2% on the day Wednesday.

Bargain hunters can pick up CZNC at a price even lower than Lehman did, with the stock changing hands as low as $24.05 in trading on Wednesday -- that's 3.8% below Lehman's purchase price.