Not Skinny But Not Fat host Amanda Hirsch spills on her celebrity DMs

Amanda Hirsch turned her obsession with celebrity gossip into her full-time job.

Gibson Johns interviews the host of the podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat about her wildly popular Instagram account @NotSkinnyButNotFat, DMing with stars like Sophie Turner and getting blocked by celebrities like Alec Baldwin, Travis Barker's ex Shanna Moakler cancelling her appearance on her podcast and how she straddles the line of sharing her opinions while also keeping things mostly positive.

They also discuss the latest Kardashian happenings, what "Summer House" will look like without Hannah Berner, whether they're excited for the new season of "Vanderpump Rules" and much more.