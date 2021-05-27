AMERICAN 965 Documentary Movie

AMERICAN 965 Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: On December 20, 1995, the Boeing 757-200 flying from Miami crashed into a mountain in Buga, Colombia, killing 151 of the 155 passengers and all eight crew members.

Through extensive research; interviews with family members, survivors, air accident investigators and other experts; as well as a never seen before complete 3D recreation of the accident; Loraine offers a plausible new possible cause for why this tragic accident occurred.

The film leaves us asking why did the aviation industry never reveal to investigators key information they knew?