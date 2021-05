SpaceX successfully completed its 16th Falcon 9 launch of the year on Wednesday (May 26) lifted off with 60 Starlink satellites to finish the first of five orbital shells for the constellation.

Liftoff from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) occurred on time at 14:59 EDT.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by Steve Causey.