A Million Little Things S03E16 No One Is To Blame

A Million Little Things 3x16 "No One Is To Blame" Season 3 Episode 16 Promo Trailer HD - As Gary once again acts as the glue that keeps this friend group together, he discovers that it is taking a toll on his relationship with Darcy.

Meanwhile, Sophie leans on Rome to process her dad’s struggles and choices and how they might influence her own life on a new episode of “A Million Little Things,” Wednesday, June 2nd on ABC.

Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.