Thousands of Colombians march through Bogota as national strike continues

Thousands of people took to the streets in Bogota, Colombia for a demonstration on Wednesday, May 26.

Nationwide strikes since April 28 have started in Colombia as demonstrators protested against a proposed tax reform.

The tax plan was later withdrawn by the government though, as protesters are now demanding health, educational, and police reforms. The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @Marovaan; @OscarFlorezO.