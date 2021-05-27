The footballer who "died for 21 minutes"

A super-fit footballer who "died for 21 minutes" has been reunited with the ambulance team who saved him after an emergency operator first instructed his daughter about how to perform CPR.Nicholas De Santis was at home in his study in London when his daughter Alaia heard him call her name and rushed in to find him lying on the floor unconscious.

She dialled 999 and London Ambulance Service call handler Elliott Clark dispatched an emergency team.

Before they arrived, Elliot gave Alaia instructions on how to perform lifesaving chest compressions.

Within seven minutes, the emergency crews arrived and spent 14 minutes battling to restart Nicholas’s heart.

Nicholas and the Ambulance Service are encouraging everyone to learn Basic CPR skills.