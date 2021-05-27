San Jose Mass Shooting: Coroner Identifies 8 VTA Shooting Victims

The Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office has identified the eight victims who were killed by a gunman in Wednesday’s mass shooting at the Valley Transportation Authority light rail yard in San Jose.
Maria Medina reports.
(5/26/21)
The man who shot and killed eight people at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) light rail yard Wednesday was..
The suspect in Wednesday’s mass shooting at a San Jose rail yard has been identified as 57-year-old Samuel Cassidy, a substation..