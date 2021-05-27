This 2-year-old boy has formed an adorable bond with his pet chickens.

Lucas and his family live in the suburbs outside Chicago, Illinois, and they have raised several chickens from when they were young.

The clips show Lucas caring for them by feeding them, singing them songs and dressing them up for Halloween.

The filmer told Newsflare: "The chickens love him right back, and will follow him everywhere he goes!"