The ‘Quiet Place’ Cast Share Their Biggest Fears

Emily Blunt plays an unflinching matriarch of a family living through the apocalypse in “A Quiet Place Part II.” While the entire cast holds their own against vicious decibel-sensitive monsters on screen, in real life the actors have quite a few fears that are utterly relatable.

The film’s release was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it will finally hit the theaters on May 28, 2021.

Back in March, Bustle sat down with Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Djimon Hounsou, and Millicent Simmonds to quiz them on their biggest fears.

If your heart can resist swooning over Murphy’s reply, you’re made of stronger stuff than we are.

Check out their delightful responses in the video above.