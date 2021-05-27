Biden To Reportedly Propose $6 Trillion Budget

According to 'The New York Times,' President Biden is set to propose the budget, .

Which is nearly a third higher than pre-pandemic spending levels, in the coming days.

It would bring sustained federal spending levels to their highest since WWII and target infrastructure, education and health care.

According to documents obtained by 'The New York Times,' $6 trillion would be spent in the 2022 fiscal year and increase to $8.2 trillion by 2031.

The plan would increase the country's debt to 117% of GDP in that time.

In an address to Congress earlier this year, Biden said that while "20 million Americans lost their job in the pandemic," .

"650 billionaires in America saw their new worth increase by more than $1 trillion.".

My fellow Americans, trickle-down, trickle-down economics has never worked.

It’s time to grow the economy from the bottom and the middle out, President Joe Biden, via 'The Hill'.

Biden will also reportedly propose an increase in defense spending.

The White House is expected to formally lay out the budget proposal on May 28