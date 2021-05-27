Skip to main content
Dramatic moment 2-storey building collapses seconds after truck drives past in India

Dramatic footage shows the moment a 2-storey building in Bihar, northern India, collapses just seconds after a truck drove past.

The video captured on May 26 in Jehanabad shows a truck drive past the camera before the building in focus suddenly crashes onto the road.

Everyone living in the building was evacuated before it collapsed.

No injuries have been reported.

