Dramatic footage shows the moment a 2-storey building in Bihar, northern India, collapses just seconds after a truck drove past.
Dramatic moment 2-storey building collapses seconds after truck drives past in India
The video captured on May 26 in Jehanabad shows a truck drive past the camera before the building in focus suddenly crashes onto the road.
Everyone living in the building was evacuated before it collapsed.
No injuries have been reported.