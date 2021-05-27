This Day in History: Golden Gate Bridge Opens

This Day in History: , Golden Gate Bridge Opens.

May 27, 1937.

200,000 people attended "Pedestrian Day," the opening day for the architectural marvel.

It had been almost five years since construction began on the 4,200-foot long bridge.

American engineer Joseph Strauss initiated the proposal for a suspension bridge.

It would cross the Golden Gate Strait, connecting San Francisco and Marin County.

Engineer Leon S.

Moiseiff, architect Irving F.

Morrow and his wife Gertrude are credited with the Art Deco design of the bridge.

At the time of its completion, it was the longest bridge in the world.

It continues to be a symbol of the U.S., as well as one of the most recognized feats of architecture