The biggest bombshells from the 'Friends' reunion

The highly anticipated 'Friends' reunion special premiered on HBO Max this week and fans couldn't be more excited.
Leading up to the release, some fans were concerned over Matthew Perry's slurred speech in a preview clip.
Friends was one of the biggest sitcoms on the planet in the 90s before it ended in 2004.
While the highly anticipated 'Friends' reunion was full of laughs, a source tells OK! that viewers didn't get to see everything!