Gunman kills 9 people in San Jose before taking his own life

A ninth victim has died following that mass shooting at a San Jose railyard.
This comes as officials have identified the suspected gunman as 57-year-old Samuel Cassidy.
He was a long-time employee at the light rail maintenance yard.
CNN’s Josh Campbell reports.
An employee opened fire at a California rail yard serving Silicon Valley, killing eight people before ending his own life...