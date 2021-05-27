Congress Stalls On Jan. 6 Commission

Congress appears to be stalling on creating a September 11th-style commission to look into the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
But friends and family of fallen Officer Brian Sicknick are calling on lawmakers to vote yes.
Congress appears to be stalling on creating a September 11th-style commission to look into the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
But friends and family of fallen Officer Brian Sicknick are calling on lawmakers to vote yes.
CNN’s John Avlon goes through some potential alternatives that may take place as a result of Republicans rejecting the bipartisan..
The 35 out of 211 Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives who voted for the independent commission to probe the Jan. 6..