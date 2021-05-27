2021 BET Awards: The Full List of Nominations | Billboard News
2021 BET Awards: The Full List of Nominations | Billboard News

Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby are the top nominees for the 2021 BET Awards, with seven nods each.

The show will air live on Sunday, June 27 from the Microsoft Theater at L.A.

Live in Los Angeles.

BET will air the show at 8 p.m.

ET/ PT.