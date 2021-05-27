2021 BET Awards: The Full List of Nominations | Billboard News

Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby are the top nominees for the 2021 BET Awards, with seven nods each.
The show will air live on Sunday, June 27 from the Microsoft Theater at L.A.
Live in Los Angeles.
BET will air the show at 8 p.m.
ET/ PT.
Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby are the top nominees for the 2021 BET Awards, with seven nods each.
The show will air live on Sunday, June 27 from the Microsoft Theater at L.A.
Live in Los Angeles.
BET will air the show at 8 p.m.
ET/ PT.
Nominees for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards have been announced and we’ve got the highlights. The Weeknd leads the pack with an..
The 2021 BET Awards nominations are here! The show will air live on Sunday, June 27 on BET at 8 p.m. ET /PT, following a virtual..