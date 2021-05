Night at the Museum Movie (2006) - Ben Stiller, Carla Gugino

Night at the Museum Movie (2006) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: A night watchman (Ben Stiller) at a museum of natural history makes a startling discovery: Thanks to the unleashing of an ancient Egyptian curse, the museum's animals, birds, bugs and other exhibits spring to life after the building closes, and former President Teddy Roosevelt (Robin Williams) is among those the hapless guard encounters.

Starring: Ben Stiller, Robin Williams, Carla Gugino, Ricky Gervais Directed By: Shawn Levy