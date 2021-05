Las Vegas police: Babysitter, child held hostage during parts of 29-hour barricade

Las Vegas police say a child and a babysitter were held hostage for moments during a 29-hour barricade situation in the south part of the valley which ended without any injuries.

TONIGHT..THE PLAN WORKED!LAS VEGAS POLICE SAY NOONE WAS HURT..

IN A TENSE..NEARLY 30 HOUR HOSTAGESITUATION!THANKS FOR JOINING US..I’M..TODD QUINONES.POLICE SAY..

SLOWING THEMOMENTUM OF A DYNAMIC EVENT..SAVED THE LIVES OF A 4 YEAR OLDBOY..

AND HIS BABYSITTER..LETS GETS TO 13INVESTIGATES REPORTER JOEBARTELS LIVE NEAR BLUE DIAMONDAND EYE-15..JOE POLICE ARE GIVINGCREDIT TO TRAINING..

.ANDSLOWING THINGS WAY DOWN!THEY ARE..THIS SITUATION WRAPPING UPAFTER NEARLY 30 HOURS!INVOLVING A GUY WITH AGUN..

WHO SHOT AT OFFICERS..AND MANAGED TO TAKE TWOPEOPLE HOSTAGE..AS INVESTIGATORS PROCESSTHE SCENE..AT THIS SOUTHWEST LASVEGAS MOTEL..PEOPLE JUST STEPS AWAY ARESTILL PROCESSING WHAT HAPPENED."IT WAS SHOCKING AND OBVIOUSLYEMOTIONAL THAT A CHILD WAS BEINGPUT THROUGH THAT."STEPHANIE NAJERA..

IS ABAR MANAGER..JUST FEET FROM THE CRIMESCENE..SHE SAYS A BAREMPLOYEE..BRIEFLY HELPINGPOLICE..

SHELTER A 4-YEAR-OLDBOY..

MOMENTS AFTER HE WASRELEASED BY HIS CAPTOR."SHE GAVE HIM A CRANBERRY JUICEPUT SOME CARTOONS ON AT THATPOINT THEY JUST PSYCHED HIM UPTHAT HE WAS GOING TO TAKE A RIDEIN A POLICE CAR."LAS VEGAS POLICE SAY..IT ALL STARTED WEDNESDAYMORNING..WHEN A POLICE OFFICERSPOTTED A STOLEN MOTORCYCLE..AND THIS STOLEN GREENS-U-V IN THE MOTEL PARKING LOT..WHILE HE WAS PROCESSINGBOTH..A GUY WALKED UP AND TRIEDTO GET ON THE MOTORCYCLE TO GETAWAY FROM THE SCENE!"AT THAT POINT A PHYSICALCONFRONTATION ENSUED AND DURINGTHE PHYSICAL ALTERCATION, THEMALE SUBJECT WENT TO RETRIEVE AFIREARM THAT HE HAD HELD INSIDEA VEST-SHIRT THAT HE WASWEARING.

"THE OFFICER BACKED OFF..AND THE GUY RAN INTO ANEAR BY ROOM.THAT STARTED THEBARRICADE.."DURING THE PROCESS OF TRYING TOCONDUCT EVACUATIONS, OFFICERSAPPROACHED THE NEIGHBORINGAPARTMENT AND A SHOT RANG OUTTOWARDS OFFICERS FROM INSIDE THENEIGHBORING APARTMENT."THATS WHEN THINGS GOT EVENWILDER!POLICE SAY THE GUY USED AHAMMER AND SAW HE HAD INSIDE HISUNIT TO CREATE A HOLE TO ESCAPE!"HE WAS ABLE TO FIT THROUGH THATHOLE THAT HE CREATED IN THE WALLGO INTO THE NEIGHBORINGAPARTMENTS AND UNFORTUNATELYTOOK THE FEMALE BABYSITTER ANDFOUR-YEAR-OLD LITTLE BOYHOSTAGE.

"LAS VEGAS POLICE..SAY A SLOW AND METHODICALNEGOTIATION ENSUED...SWAT OFFICERS AND CRISISMANAGEMENT TRAINING..PURPOSELY DE-ESCALATED THESITUATION.."THERE IS A TIME WHERE THEY NEEDTO USE FORCE AND MOVE QUICKLYBUT THEY ALSO RECOGNIZED THATTHIS WAS ONE OF THOSE TIMES THATWE COULD SLOW DOWN, COMMUNICATE,THE SUBJECT WAS WILLING TOCOMMUNICATE WITH US AND WE USEDALL OF THE NEGOTIATION TACTICSAVAILABLE TO US TO BRING THIS TOA PEACEFUL RESOLUTION.

"AROUND 8 HOURS INTO THESITUATION..THE BOY WAS FREED..THE BABYSITTER WASRELEASED AROUND 2 THURSDAYAFTERNOON...THEN..

AFTER NEARLY 30HOURS..THE GUY SURRENDERED..PEACEFULLY."I’M JUST GLAD THAT EVERYONE ALLTHE HOSTAGES MADE IT OUT ALIVEAND THEY WEREN’T HURT.

"THE GUY RESPONSIBLE FORALL THIS..IS FACING A LAUNDRY LISTOF CHARGES..KIDNAPPING..

ASSAULT WITHA DEADLY WEAPON..AND ATTEMPTED MURDER ON APOLICE OFFICER.HIS NAME HAS NOT YET BEENRELEASED.