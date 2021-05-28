Woman guilty of starvation murder to inherit slice of £3.5 million fortune

A woman has been found guilty of murdering a wealthy landowner after starving him to death to inherit a slice of his £3.5 million fortune from a forged will.Former auctioneer’s clerk James “Anthony” Sootheran, 59, was found dead in his bedroom at High Havens Farm in the village of South Newington, Oxfordshire, on March 18 2014.