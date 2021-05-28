Ryan Reynolds Opens up About, ‘Lifelong’ Struggle With Anxiety.
On May 26, Reynolds took to Instagram to speak candidly about his struggle with anxiety.
The 44-year-old ‘Deadpool’ star made the post in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month.
Reynolds said that his late post honoring the month was a perfect example of how anxiety affects his life.
One of the reasons I'm posting this so late is I overschedule myself and important things slip.
And one of the reasons I overschedule myself is my lifelong pal, anxiety, Ryan Reynolds, via Instagram.
He went on to acknowledge that he knows he’s “not alone” in the struggle.
I know I'm not alone and more importantly, to all those like me who overschedule, overthink, overwork, over-worry and over-everything, please know you're not alone, Ryan Reynolds, via Instagram.
Reynolds ended his message by saying mental health isn’t “talk[ed] enough about” and that he hopes his post will help “destigmatize” it.
We don't talk enough about mental health and don't do enough to destigmatize talking about it.
But, as with this post, better later than never, I hope.., Ryan Reynolds, via Instagram